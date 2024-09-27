Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,033 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Lightwave Logic worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LWLG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,527,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,909,000 after purchasing an additional 140,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

