Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 13,832,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 40,197,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

