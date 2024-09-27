Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) & LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Financial Comparison

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sabine Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sabine Royalty Trust pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares LandBridge and Sabine Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Sabine Royalty Trust 96.63% 1,098.84% 930.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LandBridge and Sabine Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

LandBridge currently has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential downside of 14.57%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Sabine Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LandBridge and Sabine Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $100.26 million 29.16 N/A N/A N/A Sabine Royalty Trust $91.81 million 9.45 $90.25 million $5.76 10.33

Sabine Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LandBridge.

Summary

LandBridge beats Sabine Royalty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Sabine Royalty Trust was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

