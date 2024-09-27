SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $183.13

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €183.13 ($203.48) and traded as high as €202.45 ($224.94). SAP shares last traded at €201.80 ($224.22), with a volume of 1,927,510 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €194.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €183.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

