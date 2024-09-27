Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,132.19

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,132.19 ($15.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,182 ($15.83). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,174 ($15.72), with a volume of 99,072 shares trading hands.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,787.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,132.19.

Savills Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Savills’s payout ratio is 6,774.19%.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.