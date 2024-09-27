Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 5,242,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,916,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup cut their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.