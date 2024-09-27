Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.04

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.04 and traded as high as C$24.05. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$23.91, with a volume of 367,566 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 265.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.47. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total value of C$48,956.38. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total value of C$48,956.38. Also, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total value of C$29,944.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $86,386. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

