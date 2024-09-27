Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.54. Sharp shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 3,327 shares changing hands.

Sharp Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

