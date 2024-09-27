Short Interest in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Grows By 117.9%

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Alliance Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AENT opened at $2.51 on Friday. Alliance Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $127.84 million, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

