Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Declines By 38.5%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

