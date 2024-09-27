SilverCrest Metals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:SIL)

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of C$99.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.17. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

