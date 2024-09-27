SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. SLM comprises about 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SLM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLMBP stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04.

SLM Cuts Dividend

SLM Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.8467 dividend. This represents a $7.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

