Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

