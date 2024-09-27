Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 181,154 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 137,701 call options.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 7.2 %

AAL opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after buying an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,496,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,819,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

