Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 23,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

In other Strawberry Fields REIT news, CEO Moishe Gubin bought 9,529 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $94,813.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,604.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Strawberry Fields REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

