Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 23,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.25.
Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Strawberry Fields REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strawberry Fields REIT
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.