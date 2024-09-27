Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Angio Mentor simulator for endovascular training; BRONCH Express, a portable version of BRONCH mentor simulator; ARTHRO Mentor for arthroscopic surgery skills acquisition; BRONCH Mentor, a simulator for optimizing bronchoscopy training; GI Mentor, a simulator for GI Endoscopy; HYST Mentor for True-To-Life diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; EndoSim, a realistic scope simulator; FlexVR, a flexible and portable training platform which is designed to teach basic and advanced skills for robotic surgery; and LAP Mentor provides a wide array of laparoscopic training cases.
