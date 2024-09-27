Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Shares Up 1.7%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 22,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 233,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

