Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Shares Up 1.7%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXGet Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 22,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 233,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.