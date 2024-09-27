Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.08.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.