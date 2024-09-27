Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $253.50 and last traded at $253.96. 28,937,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 95,738,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.02.

Specifically, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

