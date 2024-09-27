The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $143.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.33.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $144,844,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $135,630,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %
Clorox stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.09.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Read More
