The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $143.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on CLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $144,844,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $135,630,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

Clorox stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.