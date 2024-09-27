The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,012.33

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,012.33 ($26.95) and traded as high as GBX 2,206.70 ($29.55). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 2,198 ($29.43), with a volume of 583,912 shares traded.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEIR shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.82) to GBX 2,450 ($32.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($33.14) to GBX 2,500 ($33.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The Weir Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,585.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,969.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,012.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.90 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 4,588.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Weir Group

In related news, insider Nick Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,959 ($26.23) per share, with a total value of £60,729 ($81,318.96). 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.