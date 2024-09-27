Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TITN

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Trading Up 5.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN opened at $14.16 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $327.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.28 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.