TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.23 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.82.

TMT Investments Company Profile

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

