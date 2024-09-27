Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.17.

TSE:TXG opened at C$26.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.63. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$27.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

