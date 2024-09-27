Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.12

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.12 and traded as high as C$85.66. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$85.33, with a volume of 3,156,422 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2283835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

