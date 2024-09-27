Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

TMQ stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.38. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 434,352 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.1% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 139,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

