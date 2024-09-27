VanEck Semiconductor ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 165,733 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 120,147 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $252.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.56. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

