Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 232.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $206.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.74 and its 200-day moving average is $192.93. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $206.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

