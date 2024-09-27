Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of VTWV opened at $145.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $154.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

