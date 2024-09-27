Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

