Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
Featured Articles
