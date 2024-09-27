Walmart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 140,512 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 108,346 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.19.

NYSE:WMT opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $642.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,317,999 shares of company stock valued at $956,341,379. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 85,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.2% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 110,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 46.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 10,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

