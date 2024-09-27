Wedbush Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $79.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $551,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

