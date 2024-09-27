Wedbush Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

