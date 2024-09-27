Wedbush Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.
Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
