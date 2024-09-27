Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.29.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.