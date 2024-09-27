Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $15.12. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 17,827 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $137.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

