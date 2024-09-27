Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $46.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Worthington Enterprises traded as low as $40.73 and last traded at $40.73. 203,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 287,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $26,329,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

