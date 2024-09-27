WP Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 890.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 919.6% in the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.1% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 171,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 959.2% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,330.2% in the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 52,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,338 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock valued at $526,762,784. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.