Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 560.0 days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

Shares of XIAXF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

