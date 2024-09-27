Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 560.0 days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance
Shares of XIAXF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.