Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

YUEIY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

