Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

Shares of YUPRF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Yuexiu Property has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

