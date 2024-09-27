Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2026 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GD. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.41.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $300.49 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $309.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

