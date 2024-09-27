Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2026 earnings at $17.89 EPS.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.
Shares of GD opened at $300.49 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $309.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
