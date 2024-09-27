Zacks Research Weighs in on Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $11.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.37. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.71 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $221.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $149.59 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,093,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 310,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,824 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.