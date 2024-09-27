Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $32.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 1,216,736 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $19,682,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,698,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

