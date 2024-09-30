12,500 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $902,294. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.