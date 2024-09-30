1,314,822 Shares in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,314,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Qifu Technology stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.61. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

