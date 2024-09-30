14,500 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Acquired by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $60.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

