18,960 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 88.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 128,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 907,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 120,857 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 252.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 98,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 70,535 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

