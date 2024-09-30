4,728 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Bought by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 122.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 8,211.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

