5,440 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,131,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,557,746 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $269.53 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.