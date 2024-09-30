899 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,569.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,562.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,555.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

